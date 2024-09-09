11 County Wexford schools added to Arts Council’s Creative Schools programme

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that 11 County Wexford schools will be added to the Arts Council’s Creative Schools programme.

“There is good news for 11 County Wexford schools at the start of the new academic year. Good Counsel College and Kennedy College in New Ross will be included in the programme. Meanwhile St. Senan’s Primary School, Enniscorthy, Clonroche NS, Wexford Educate Together NS, Rathangan NS, Scoil Mhaodhóig, Poulfur, St. Mary’s NS, Ballygarrett, and Ballyellis NS will all be added to the Creative Schools programme.

“This is good news for the successful schools. They will now receive a grant worth €4,000. The schools will work with a professional Creative Associate over two years. At the end of the process, schools will put in place their very own bespoke Creative School Plan.

“I wish these schools every success with their Creative Schools projects. Being part of this programme will add to the creativity already inspiring young minds in these County Wexford classrooms.

Related