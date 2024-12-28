Sri Lankan orphanage funded by Wexford donations following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, continues to prosper

A Sri Lankan orphanage, funded by Wexford people following the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, is continuing to operate and prosper.

The Wexford Girls’ Home was first opened in 2007, following the forming of a committee of Wexford and Wicklow people who fundraised for a total of five orphanages to be built in Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

One of those who spearheaded the fundraising and establishment efforts was recently-elected Fine Gael TD Brian Brennan.

Speaking to South East Radio News, the Wexford-Wicklow Deputy said that Wexford support for the orphanage continues to this day:

“This devastating event affected so many parts of Indonesia and Sri Lanka. Back then, we set up a committee between Wexford and Wicklow people. We ended up building five orphanages, one called the ‘Wexford Girls’ Home’, which was funded by the people of Wexford and is continued to be supported by Bibi Neville and the people of Wexford. This home, 20 years on, still exists and is such a lifeline to so many young people in Sri Lanka – and I’d like to thank everybody for their continued support.”

