The weather over the next few days in County Wexford and the Southeast could become very wintery with a cold snap on the way and a possible storm

Experts say weather models indicate two possible weather fronts, based on wind-speed and direction.

The northern track would lead to damaging winds, particularly in the north and northwest, while the second track staying close to the south, could lead to disruptive snow as well as gale-force winds.

According to Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel, it may be a couple of days before we know what to expect.

Related