Funeral of Wexford woman Paula Lawlor takes place in Tallaght, Co Dublin

The funeral of Wexford woman Paula Lawlor has taken place in Tallaght, Co Dublin this afternoon (Saturday).

The 32-year-old mother of one was found unresponsive at her home in Gorey in the early hours of Thursday, December 19th.

Her funeral mass took place this morning in St Mark’s Church, Springfield, and was followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Paula is described as being ‘forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family’.

A live stream of the service was broadcast online, with a large number of viewers from the Wexford region having tuned in.

