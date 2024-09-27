St Aidans Parish National School celebrates 30 years

St. Aidan’s Parish National School in Enniscorthy is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of educational excellence.

With a team of 60 teachers and a vibrant community of 870 students it is one of the largest national schools in the country

Some of original students have returned as teachers or staff.

The anniversary festivities will highlight the school’s achievements and its commitment to fostering a nurturing learning environment for future generations.

Tune in next Monday (30th) to Morning Mix when Alan Corcoran chats more to the school staff

