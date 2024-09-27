Chair of Wexford GAA confirms under 16 entrance policy to Chadwicks Wexford Park

The Chair of Wexford GAA has expressed his deep concern over a recent attack on a 12-year-old girl at Chadwicks Wexford Park

Micheal Martin said The attack is still subject to a Garda investigation but that such incidents are appalling and upsetting to the entire community.

To ensure the safety and comfort of genuine fans, Mr Martin has announced that the policy of free entry for under-16s will now be strictly enforced only when accompanied by an adult.

Unaccompanied minors will be charged the normal student rate.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Martin said this policy aims to address the growing issue of young children being dropped off at the gates and congregating in a disruptive manner.

