Staff at BNY Mellon to find out their fate this morning

Staff at BNY Mellon in Wexford will find out their fate this morning, at a meeting with officials as the firm is said to be undertaking a “global review” of its operations.

Jobs are at risk at the Wexford town operation, which employs 310 people.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke said it’s understood there will be options for redundancy, virtual working and re-locating to Dublin.

Labour TD George Lawlor said, “Well this morning at 10.30, the employees of BNY Mellon in Wexford will know their fate. A myriad of rumors have been circulating for many months now and it’s been grossly unfair to allow these rumors to fester without some definite news. It is expected that workers will be given various options whether to take redundancy, whether to transfer to Dublin.

There may be a hybrid proposal.”

