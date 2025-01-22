Status Orange Wind Warning for Entire Country on Friday

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Weather Warning for the entire Country on Friday from 2.30am to 5pm
Storm Éowyn: Gale force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and destructive winds with gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts for a time.
Some experts are saying there is potential for this to be upgraded as Storm Eowyn tracks towards Ireland.
Impacts:
Fallen trees
Damage to power lines and power outages
Structural damage
Very difficult travelling conditions
Disruption and cancellations to transport
Wave overtopping
Valid: 02:00 Friday 24/01/2025 to 17:00 Friday 24/01/2025