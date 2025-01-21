Department of Enterprise issues Statement following job losses at BNY Mellon

Following today’s announcement that up to 95% of the 310 Wexford-based employees of multi-national financial services giant BNY Mellon are to be transferred or made redundant. Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment issued the below statement to South East Radio this afternoon:

“My Department has been informed that jobs are at risk in BNY’s operation in Wexford. The company has not yet confirmed details of job losses, which will depend on the consultation period, which will commence on Wednesday January 22nd. My Department understands,however, that there will be options for redundancy, virtual working and re-locating to Dublin.

“Our thoughts are with the affected workers at this difficult time, and I can confirm that all available supports from Government and from our agency the IDA will be made available to impacted staff.

“While acknowledging the significant impact this closure will have on BNY employees in Wexford, the South-East continues to have a significant ecosystem of well-established companies across Technology, Life Sciences, International Financial Services and Engineering & Industrial Technologies which are complemented by research centres that help win new business and assist existing client companies with transformation.

“My Department and the IDA will continue to keep in close contact with BNY Mellon management to offer support during the process.”

The financial services firm, which also has bases in Dublin and Cork, first located in Ireland in 1994 and opened its Wexford operation in 2002. Its operations in Dublin and Cork are not expected to be impacted by the cuts.

The company said they will not be commenting during the employee collective consultation process.

