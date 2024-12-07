Storm Darragh Causes Water Supply Disruptions in Gorey, Following Major Water Mains Burst

Uisce Éireann customers in Gorey may be experiencing disruptions to their water supply today as a result of power outages at the local treatment plants and a major burst to a water main in the town.

Irish Water crews are on-site addressing the burst while collaborating with ESB to restore power to local treatment plants.

Supply issues and intermittent outages are expected throughout the rest of the day.

Customers are advised to conserve water to help maintain supply until the situation is resolved.

The organisation has been in direct contact with vulnerable customers affected by outages lasting over four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on X @IWCare with any queries.

