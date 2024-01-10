Stowaways arriving into Rosslare is “a regular occurrence”

14 people have been brought to hospital after being discovered inside a trailer at Rosslare Europort.

Nine men, three women and two children arrived into the port inside a refrigerated container which arrived into Rosslare Europort off a ferry from Belgium on Monday.

Officials made the discovery after one of the people inside the trailer informed UK police of their presence.

Gardaí escorted the suspected migrants to hospital where they were assessed by medical personnel.

They were then brought to City West in Dublin for “processing” and investigations are ongoing.

Rosslare Councillor, Ger Carthy, says this is a regular occurrence:

“This is a everyday occurrence now, the Government cant go around with their head in the sand we need to seriously address this issue and we need to do it straight away. In 2024 we really need to deal with this.”

The Justice Minister says she’s extremely concerned for the wellbeing of the migrants, however reports state that they are all in good health.

