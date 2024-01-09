Cold weather advisory issued in Wexford – motorists urged to take care

Wexford motorists are being urged to leave plenty of time for their journeys as the current cold snap continues.

Met Eireann has issued a cold weather advisory for Wexford until Saturday at 9am.

Motorists are being reminded to slow down, stick to main routes where possible, and use fog lights only when necessary.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says black ice can be lethal:

“Late tonight and early tomorrow morning you are going to really need to take care because there is a higher risk for ice. Black ice is very difficult because you cant see it. Its a good idea to check the temperature of where you are and where you are heading to to get an idea if there could be black ice on the roads.”

Related