Wexford will see a Super Blue Moon event over the next three nights – the first since 2009.

Astronomy Ireland says this is the second full moon of the month – which gives it the ‘Blue’ title.

And a Super Moon is when Earth’s nearest neighbour is closer and brighter – it usually happens three times a year.

The phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from the extremely rare nature of two full moons in a month.