Two School Bus routes in Wexford cancelled due to driver shortage

The School transport crisis is at an all time high as today it was confirmed that two Wexford school bus routes will not be running.

One route to Bridgetown College and one to Enniscorthy have been cancelled.

Bus Eireann have confirmed that the reason behind the cancellation is a lack of drivers.

Councillor Jim Codd is calling on the Minister to order a route and branch examination of the service.

Mr. Codd stated that more drivers need to be trained and the rule of 70 years of age being the cut off for drivers needs to change.