Suspected Gas Explosion in Ferns

News Desk News

Emergency services are at the site of a suspected gas explosion in Clone Ferns.

A father and son have been taken to hospital. The son is said to have life threatening injuries. It is said he was lighting a gas stove in the kitchen that lead to the explosion with extensive damage caused to the property.

The fire brigade remain on site trying to keep the fire under control, more to follow.

