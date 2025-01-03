Thinking of participating in Dry January? There may be more benefits than you think..

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is encouraging people to participate in “Dry January” by giving up alcohol for the month to improve mental health.

CEO Fiona O’Malley highlights that alcohol is a depressant, and taking a break for just one month can lead to better mood, reduced anxiety, and improved sleep.

Abstaining from alcohol can also boost energy levels, productivity, and mental clarity, while promoting greater emotional awareness.

Turn2Me offers free support services, including counselling sessions and peer support groups, to help individuals during Dry January or beyond.

The charity believes that Dry January is an excellent way to start the year with a renewed focus on mental well-being.

Here are their five top reasons for giving up alcohol for the month:

1. Improved Mood and Reduced Anxiety

Alcohol is a depressant, meaning it can lower your mood and exacerbate anxiety. While it may feel like a temporary relief, alcohol often leads to increased stress and heightened emotions over time. Giving it up for a month can help stabilise your mood and reduce feelings of anxiety, giving you greater emotional clarity and resilience.

2. Better Sleep

Although a drink might make you feel sleepy, alcohol disrupts the quality of your sleep, often leading to fragmented rest and early awakenings. Poor sleep can have a domino effect on your mental health, impacting your ability to focus, regulate emotions, and cope with stress. Removing alcohol can result in deeper, better-quality sleep, leaving you feeling more energised and mentally sharp.

3. Enhanced Energy and Productivity

After the indulgence of the holiday season, many people feel sluggish and unmotivated. Alcohol often contributes to this fatigue, draining energy and reducing productivity. Abstaining during Dry January can help reset your body and mind, boosting energy levels and making it easier to tackle new year goals with enthusiasm.

4. A Clearer Mind

One of the most noticeable benefits of cutting out alcohol is improved mental clarity. Without the brain fog that often accompanies drinking, you may find it easier to think clearly, make decisions, and focus on important tasks. This clarity can also create space for self-reflection, helping you set intentions for the year ahead.

5. Greater Emotional Awareness

Alcohol can numb emotions, masking underlying stressors or challenges. Taking a break allows you to connect more deeply with your feelings and address them constructively. This self-awareness is a key step in improving mental health and building resilience, helping you feel more in tune with yourself and your needs.

Speaking to South East Radio News CEO Fiona O Malley said, “Alcohol is a depressant. It can have a significantly negative impact on our mental health. It can worsen feelings of anxiety, low mood and fatigue and dry January is an excellent opportunity to take a break, reflect on your relationship with alcohol and then prioritize your mental well-being. Even just one month without alcohol can lead to noticeable improvements in your mood, your energy level and your overall health.

Related