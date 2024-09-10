SuperValu Enniscorthy and St Aidan’s Wexford named as finalists in Supervalu Off Licence of the Year

On Thursday 21st November, the annual Edward Dillion & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards take place at Athlone’s Sheraton Hotel. From over 220 SuperValu stores across the country, 28 have been selected as finalists and SuperValu Enniscorthy and St Aidan’s Wexford will battle it out to be a winner on the night.

Hosted by RTE’s Shay Byrne, guests on the night can look forward to a cocktail reception tasting some of Edward Dillion’s best loved brands including Hennessy and BACARDÍ rum, followed by an evening of laughter and delicious food paired with Santa Rita wines.

The winners of this year’s Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Award will enjoy an exclusive trip to Chile, visiting the home of Santa Rita Estates and the city of Santiago.

The categories of the awards are:

Most Improved Store – Off Licence of the Year

Small/Medium Store format – Off Licence of the Year

Large Store format – Off Licence of the Year

Champions League format – Off Licence of the Year

