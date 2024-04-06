Wexford Derelict Buildings Roadshow

Wexford County Council is set ot highlight the importance of rejuvenating town centres
To this end they are organising a Derelict Buildings Roadshow all next week in five municipal districts
The venues for the roadshow are
Monday April 8th The Tholsel New Ross
Tuesday 9th Murrintown Community Centre
Wednesday 10th Wexford Borough Office The Bull Ring
Thursday 11th Civic Offices Gorey
Friday 12th Enniscorthy District Office in Market Square
All derelict building roadshows will run from 2 to 6pm and interested parties are invited to go along to see how can vacant and derelict premises in our towns become vibrant again