Wexford Derelict Buildings Roadshow

Wexford County Council is set ot highlight the importance of rejuvenating town centres

To this end they are organising a Derelict Buildings Roadshow all next week in five municipal districts

The venues for the roadshow are

Monday April 8th The Tholsel New Ross

Tuesday 9th Murrintown Community Centre

Wednesday 10th Wexford Borough Office The Bull Ring

Thursday 11th Civic Offices Gorey

Friday 12th Enniscorthy District Office in Market Square

All derelict building roadshows will run from 2 to 6pm and interested parties are invited to go along to see how can vacant and derelict premises in our towns become vibrant again

