The best places in Wexford to spot Santa on his Christmas Eve journey

Following the recent announcement by An Taoiseach granting Santa unrestricted access to Irish airspace on 24th December, creative communications agency Legacy Communications has shared an exclusive guide to Santa’s magical journey across Ireland.

As part of his global mission to deliver over 5 billion presents, Santa will be stopping in Ireland to deliver an astonishing more than 3.5 million gifts to children across the country.

The route, mapped by our navigation elves (alongside the data team in Legacy) have had a look at what could be the most efficient route for Santa to take this Christmas for optimal efficiency.

Included below is a detailed breakdown of their findings, including: presents delivered, imaginative magical navigation strategies, and the best locations in each county for those hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa on his magical Christmas Eve journey.

Wexford

Presents Delivered: 75,000 presents – Similar to providing a gift to every fan attending the Wexford Opera Festival over three years.

Magical Navigation: Using the first light of dawn over the Irish Sea, Santa recharges his reindeer for the final leg of the journey.

Spotting Santa: Hook Lighthouse, where the first rays of dawn might catch the gleam of his sleigh.

Related