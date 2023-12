It’s the shortest day of the year.

Hundreds are due at Newgrange in Co. Meath, hoping to catch a view of the sunlight entering and illuminating the chamber at the Neolithic passage tomb.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse in Wexford can head to the Tulach a’ tSolais monument in Oulart.

On both the Spring and Autumn Equinox the monument is perfectly aligned to catch the setting sun.

However, as always, the Winter Solstice spectacle is dependent on the weather conditions.

