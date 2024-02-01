The Dementia Understand Together campaign is led by the HSE, working in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI), Age Friendly Ireland, the Dementia Services Information and Development Centre, Age & Opportunity and Healthy Ireland.

There are over 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland, with this number set to increase, more and more of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime. Dementia Understand together & the HSE want to help to create an Ireland that embraces and includes people living with dementia, and displays solidarity with them, their families and supporters.

63% of people with dementia live within their community, which shows us dementia is not just a health concern but also a social issue that needs a community response. . Dementia Understand together & the HSE want listeners to understand the importance of staying connected and engaged on the wellbeing of people with dementia and themselves. There are many local services and supports available in our communities, by raising awareness for these, we hope that people with dementia and their loved ones can get the support or interaction they need. We also want to raise awareness in communities about the simple ways that we can all engage with people with dementia and their families, by taking small actions we can all help to make a big difference.

In March 2023, the national Dementia Inclusive Community symbol was launched. The symbol was created as a direct result of people with dementia wanting to see themselves represented and considered in their communities. It was developed in collaboration with people with dementia and those caring and/or working to support them. The symbol acts a sign of solidarity for people with dementia and their families and also joins together all of the work and dedication that is happening locally to make an impact across the county. Since its launch, individuals, services, groups and businesses alike are displaying the symbol in locally communities.

Ahead of the HSE Dementia campaign we caught up with Occupational Therapist, Emer Flynn on Morning Mix you can listen to that interview here: https://pod.space/morningmix/ahead-of-the-hse-dementia-campaign-we-caught-up-with-occupational-therapist-emer-flynn

For more information and support Freephone 1800 341 341 or visit http://understandtogegether.ie

Related