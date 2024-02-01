Wexford farmers to protest in solidarity with European counterparts

Hundreds of farmers are expected to drive through cities, towns and villages across the country this evening as protests continue across Europe.

The Irish Farmers Association’s National Council has announced the two-hour solidarity action last night following an online meeting.

Farmers here say they are increasingly demoralised by the cost of production and “red tape.”

The protest here in Wexford will be taking place at a number of flyovers between 7pm and 9pm: