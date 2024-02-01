Wexford farmers to protest in solidarity with European counterparts

Hundreds of farmers are expected to drive through cities, towns and villages across the country this evening as protests continue across Europe.
The Irish Farmers Association’s National Council has announced the two-hour solidarity action last night following an online meeting.
Farmers here say they are increasingly demoralised by the cost of production and “red tape.”
The protest here in Wexford will be taking place at a number of flyovers between 7pm and 9pm:
8. Junction 22 (M11) – Pat Murray
Chair of Wexford IFA Jer O Mahony says there is a huge level of frustration at the moment concerning regulation and late payments and that the viability of a lot of farms is in question.
“We ask people to come and support us and that our Councillors and TDs come and listen to farmers and the trials and tribulations that it is to be a farmer at the moment, its not an easy thing to be.”