The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation issue warning ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says we’re heading into the weekend with an “unacceptable amount” of patients on trolleys.

444 people, including 31 children, are without a bed in hospitals around the country today.

Currently Wexford General Hospital has 11 people on trolleys this is up from just 2 earlier this week.

University Hospital Limerick is once again the worst affected by overcrowding, with 82 patients on trolleys.

The INMO says nurses and midwives are now dealing with “very real risks to patient and staff safety.”

