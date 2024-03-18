Gardai make arrest in cold case going back to 2009

Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of a Dublin man over fifteen years ago have made an arrest.

26 year old Kenneth Fetherston was reported missing in 2009.

He left his apartment at the Tallaght Cross Hotel in Dublin before 9 am on the 22nd of September and his last known sighting was at Landy’s Industrial Estate in Knocklyon.

He was driving a red Honda Civic when he went missing, which was later found near Gorey in County Wexford in a lay-by on the N11 on the 26th of September.

Human remains found on the 31st of January 2010, on the Military Road in Rathfarnham were identified as Kenneth’s.

There have been previous arrests in this case, but no one has been charged.

In 2020, the Gardaí opened a cold case inquiry and now after an operation in the midlands, a man in his 40s has been arrested.

A property was also searched by Gardaí from the Serious Crime Review Team and National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The man is being questioned at a Garda station in the east of the country, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

