The Lifesaving Foundation based in Wateford are hoping to trace descendants of a New Ross man.

In 1920 during the New Ross Regata James Hogan rescued a 12 year old boy Patrick Furlong from drowning in the Barrow.

They are now seeking descendants of Patrick as Patrick himself became a famous rescuer in his day having rescued around 30 persons from drowning in the Barrow

The Lifesaving Foundation are are hosting a small international research conference in Waterford City between 6th and 8th June and will travel then on the e afternoon of 8th to New Ross for a visit to Dunbrody.

Whilst on board they present a duplicate copy of a Royal Humane Society parchment originally presented to New Ross man James Hogan

They would like to invite descendants of Patrick to the presentation ceremony.

They believe that Patrick fathered 10 children between 1943 and 1957 some of whom may still be alive and certainly some of his grandchildren must be alive.

You can contact them here

https://lifesavingfoundation.ie/