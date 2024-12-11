The Regional Group Nominates Deputy Verona Murphy for Ceann Comhairle

Today, the Regional Group announced the formal nomination of Deputy Verona Murphy for the prestigious position of Ceann Comhairle in the Dáil Éireann.

The Group say the decision marks a key moment in Irish politics, reflecting the group’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The nomination highlights an important opportunity to advance gender equality in Irish politics, and we call on all members of the Dáil to support this historic move.

If elected, Deputy Murphy would make history as the first woman to hold the role of Ceann Comhairle since the founding of the State.

In pursuit of this goal, Deputy Lowry has already reached out to the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, seeking their support for Deputy Murphy’s election.

Additionally, Deputy Lowry has been invited to meet with Deputies McEntee and Chambers early next week to discuss the framework for the group’s engagement in Government formation talks.

These discussions will lead to the appointment of the Regional Group’s negotiators.

The Regional Group has also announced that Deputy Carol Nolan has requested to join the group, further strengthening its efforts.