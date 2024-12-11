Enniscorthy Town set to receive 22 CCTV Cameras

The CCTV Scheme for Enniscorthy has been given the green light.

Authorisation has been given by the Garda Commissioner to progress with the Enniscorthy Town Project.

A total of 22 CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations within Enniscorthy Town which have been agreed with An Garda Siochana.

The civil works are due to commence in January 2025.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Jackser Owens said it’s great news, “I’m delighted to hear the news today that the 22 cameras will be going in Enniscorthy. It’s good to have the 22 cameras going around the town now, so that’s great news and we’ve fought for it for a long time but now it’s been passed.”

