A new book titled Soil Matters: The Story of Science at Johnstown Castle was launched on Wednesday, 16 October, at Johnstown Castle in County Wexford.

Authored by Noel Culleton, Brian Coulter, and Matt Wheeler, the book chronicles the history of Johnstown Castle from 1929 to 2024. It details how research scientists at Johnstown Castle and its affiliated research stations developed crucial scientific knowledge that allowed Irish agriculture to flourish, ultimately establishing Ireland as a leading producer of low-cost, safe, and wholesome food. The narrative also highlights how the research center has reinvented itself as a premier Environmental and Soils research facility, dedicated to addressing the environmental challenges faced by modern agriculture.

The authors dedicated the book to the Larkin family, who gifted Johnstown Castle to the nation, to Dr. Tom Walsh, whose wisdom and leadership were pivotal in the creation of the research center, and to all the staff who have contributed to building its national and international reputation in scientific and agricultural development.

Teagasc chairman Liam Herlihy remarked, “This book celebrates the contributions of those in the past who have shaped our present. It recognizes the vital role played by the research scientists at Johnstown Castle in advancing modern agriculture.”

Ger Aherne, Chairman of the Irish Heritage Trust, noted that the book illuminates Johnstown Castle’s rich history. He explained that its creation was inspired by research conducted while preparing the old science lab in the castle for visitors.

Soil Matters is available for purchase at Johnstown Castle, Estate, and Museum.

