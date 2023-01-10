As of 9am this morning, there are no available NCT appointments in Co. Wexford until the end of June. After looking at the website this morning the next availability for Enniscorthy was 22nd of June.

Nationwide Almost 60% of NCT centres have no test appointment available within the next five months. They include centres in 17 counties throughout the country including the centre in Enniscorthy. As of yesterday evening, nine testing sites across Ireland had no appointment available until August.

Junior Transport Minister, Jack Chambers, says improvement is badly needed. He said this is causing people anxiety and worry. “The current waiting list times are totally unacceptable,”.

It comes as a new analysis found a 22% difference in the pass rate at two of the country’s testing centres last year.