This Weekend in Sport

Another weekend jam-packed with exciting fixtures awaits the sports enthusiast, from Soccer to Formula 1 there is something for everybody to enjoy this weekend.

Soccer

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, leaders Shamrock Rovers will bid for their first win of the new season when they play Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium this evening. That game kicks off at 8pm. All other domestic games start at 7.45.

Derry City host St Pat’s, Bohemians take on Dundalk, Shelbourne go to Sligo Rovers and it’s the battle of the newly promoted sides as Galway United host Waterford.

The Premier Division is proving to be a close race so far this season, with no team able to hold on to an unbeaten run after just two games.

Newly promoted Waterford currently sit atop the rest with four points.

In the First Division, Cork City play UCD, it’s Bray Wanderers at home to Longford Town, Wexford meet Cobh Ramblers, Kerry entertain Treaty United and Athlone Town go to Finn Harps.

In the Premier League this weekend Liverpool will be hoping to hold onto their top spot in the league with a win against Nottingham Forest away from home. In recent times it has been difficult for title contenders to pick up points at the City Grounds, with Manchester City dropping two points there and Arsenal losing their top spot after a loss in the City Ground last season.

After what has been a difficult season for Manchester United so far, they will hope to shock Manchester City in what will hopefully be an exciting Manchester Derby.

Athletics

Today is the first day of the World Indoor Athletics Championship. This Afternoon’s session sees Women’s 1500 metres, Long Jump, High Jump, 400 metres and 800 metres events, along with the Men’s 60 metres semi-final and final, 1500 metres and Shot Put.

Formula 1

Tomorrow in Formula 1 the Bahrain Grand Prix will kick off the new season. The race will start tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Ahead of tomorrow’s race in Bahrain, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has addressed fresh allegations.

On Wednesday he was cleared after an internal independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Then yesterday, an anonymous e-mail link, containing 79 documents and hundreds of messages purporting to involve Horner, was sent to nearly 200 people in Formula One.

He says he ‘won’t comment on anonymous speculation and has always denied the allegations’.

NFL

This weekend will see days four, five and six of the NFL combine, which always proves to be an entertaining event.

Rugby

Despite there being no Six Nations fixtures this weekend, there is still lots of rugby action to look forward to, Leinster will travel to Cardiff Arms Park. Leinster currently sit atop the table in the United Rugby Championship.

Munster will play Zebre tonight, they are currently ninth on the table.

Article written by Hugh O’Brien

