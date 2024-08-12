Tim Walz connections to Ferns

People in Ferns might need to get ready to welcome a possible Vice President of the United States. It’s emerged that Tim Walz has Great Great grandparents!

Senator Malcolm Byrne told South East Radio News:

“The governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, is the Democratic nominee for Vice President, and it’s been discovered that his great-grandmother was a Sullivan from Ferns in County Wexford.

This was discovered by Megan Smolenyak, who was also the researcher who discovered the Obama’s links to Ireland. So whether he ends up as the next Vice President or in his very important role as governor of Minnesota, we should look at extending a welcome to the governor to Ferns and to County Wexford, and to continue to build those links between Ireland and the United States.”

