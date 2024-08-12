No school bus places for Wexford students

Wexford parents are finding out that they have no way of getting their children to and from school, with just three weeks to go to the start of the school year.

It has been reported that some children who were in receipt of concessionary school tickets are no longer eligible.

Parents have expressed their outrage and worry to Independent Wexford TD, Verona Murphy, who says that her office has been inundated with calls from worried parents.

Deputy Murphy has blasted the the chaos of the School Transport Scheme describing, the failings of the as another attack on Rural Ireland from a city centric government.

Ms Murphy spoke to South East Radio News today and criticised the most recent review of the school transport system stating that it is a five year plan of change. “Change in 2029 is of little help to the hard working parents of today who are juggling work and getting their children to school because of the shortage of school bus places.”

She went on to say that she has asked the Minister for Education to intervene, but has not yet received a response.

She concluded by saying, “The Department of Education must allocate more funding to Bus Eireann to allow for extra buses and capacity for the School Transport Scheme and this must happen without delay”.

Verona Murphy TD will be speaking to Alan Corcoran on tomorrows Morning Mix from 10am on South East Radio.

