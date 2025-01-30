Tragedy in Arklow as a young man loses his life in workplace accident

A young man has been killed in A workplace Accident in Arklow.

The incident happened at approximately 5.30 pm on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services pronounced the man in his 30’s dead at the scene

A file will now be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Speaking to South East Radio News about the incident was Brian Brennan, Fine Gael TD for Wicklow/Wexford constituency, “Yes, the workplace accident took place at approximately 5.30 on Tuesday evening. A young man in his early thirties was pronounced dead at the scene. The Health & Safety Authority attended the scene, and the file is now being prepared for the coroner’s court.

The people of Arklow are genuinely saddened over this terrible tragedy, and we offer our support and simply to the family and friends of the showman.”

