Tributes pour in for former Minister Mary O Rourke

Tributes have been pouring in for Former Minister Mary O’Rourke who died yesterday at the age of 87.

She was first elected to the Dáil as a Fianna Fáil TD in 1982 and served as Deputy Leader of the party from 1994 to 2002.

Senator Malcolm Byrne has described her as an inimitable character in Irish public life who was deeply passionate about politics.

He remarked that she was never shy about expressing her views and had a significant presence at events, including breakfast meetings he hosted.

He continued by highlighting her encouragement of women and young people to engage in politics, noting her active participation in public life until her recent illness.

Senator Byrne expressed his condolences to her family, acknowledging her role as a key member of the Lenihan political dynasty, with a legacy that includes serving as Minister for Education, Health, and Public Enterprise.

He concluded by reflecting on her unique ability to connect with people, her humor, and her unwavering commitment to public service, emphasizing that she will be greatly missed.

