SETU achieves the Smarter Travel Mark

South East Technological University (SETU) has achieved the Smarter Travel Mark at the silver level, recognizing its dedication to promoting active and sustainable commuting.

This award highlights SETU’s efforts to encourage walking, cycling, and public transport usage among its students and staff.

Dr. David Ryan, Associate Vice President for Sustainability at SETU, noted that around 20,000 individuals travel to the university’s campuses, emphasizing the positive impact of sustainable commuting on health and the environment.

To facilitate this, SETU offers initiatives such as a cycle-to-work scheme, bicycle parking facilities, and participation in national campaigns like ‘Walktober’ and ‘Bike Week.’

The university also provides discounted public transport fares for students through the Leap Card scheme, further supporting its commitment to sustainable travel options.

