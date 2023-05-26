Tributes to first female Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council following her passing

Tributes have been paid to the first female Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Anna Fenlon.

Anna served as a Borough Councillor for 20 years and went on to serve her Wexford district on Wexford County Council for 15 years also serving as Cathaoirleach.

The current Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council posted the following tribute on his Facebook page this morning:

“Really saddened to learn of the passing today of my former Council colleague and first female Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Anna Fenlon. Anna was a campaigner all her life and a constant vote getter in Wexford Town and District.

Despite battling illness for many years she never failed to battle on behalf of those she represented particularly in the area of housing.

Anna was one of the good ones who never failed to be anything but a lady. My sincere condolences to Brian, Mark, Kathriona and John and Anna’s extended family.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Anna’s remains will be reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 noon until her removal at 5.30 p.m. to the Church of the Assumption, Bride Street.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.