Mental wellbeing programme for Active Retirement Associations in Wexford launches  

Active Retirement Ireland has announced the launch of a new wellbeing programme to combat loneliness and isolation, and to support older people to become more aware of and prioritise their mental health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme is to roll out to Active Retirement Associations across the country, including in Co Wexford.

The announcement was made at the organisation’s AGM in Sligo, with more than 300 older people from Active Retirement Associations around the country in attendance, including from Co Wexford.

The programme — funded by Mental Health Ireland and delivered by Active Retirement Ireland, the country’s largest membership organisation for older people — aims to help members ‘laugh more, stress less, live better’ and was developed by Ómra Support Agency with older people, for older people.

For more information about Active Retirement Ireland, go to www.activeirl.ie.