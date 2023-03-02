Trinity wharf is site ‘like no other’ that will see an investment worth €120m

Trinity wharf is a site like no other that will see an investment worth 120 million euro.

These were the comments from Minister for Housing Darragh O Brien this morning as he turned the sod at the site where work has commenced this week on the new Trinity Wharf in Wexford town. He was there alongside Wexford County Council chairman George Lawlor.

On Monday work began at the former Wexford Electronix location which is earmarked for the new urban quarter. That site was acquired by the Council some years ago and was earmarked for the new urban quarter comprising a hotel, apartments, office space, retail outlets, multi-storey car park and a 64-berth marina with an urban greenway and boardwalk link to Paul Quay.

Speaking to South East Radio Minister O Brien spoke about the opportunities Trinity wharf will bring to Wexford over the coming years. It will also mean that 2,000 will be employed in various jobs over the coming years.