Drought at Johnstown Castle

With all the talk of snow on the way and a re-visit from the “Beast from the East” it seems that February was a very mild and dry month, especially here in Co. Wexford.

Met Eireann have released their climate statement for last month which shows that high pressure dominated through most of February.

Rainfall was below average everywhere but it was driest here in the Sunny South East.

Johnstown Castle has had its driest February since 1986. They had an absolute drought between Wednesday 25th January and Thursday 9th February lasting 16 days.