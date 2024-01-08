TRY Wexford and discover why the SETU campus could be right for you

Try Wexford represents an exciting opportunity for second-level, mature, and further education students to experience the wide variety of courses on offer at South East Technological University (SETU).

Taking place this Thursday, 11 January from 10 am to 1.30 pm, Try Wexford is open to anyone interested in learning more about studying at SETU’s Wexford campus.

On the day there will be interactive activities allowing participants to ask all important questions about their course of interest and to get a glimpse of student life on campus. Information on fees and grants will be available, along with advice from the access office and library services.

Katie Murphy, Education Liaison Officer with SETU’s campus in Wexford reflected on the success of last year’s TRY Wexford 2023 event. “It was extremely successful. Approximately 55 students attended on the day, with a mix of both school leavers and mature students in attendance. Participants had the opportunity to meet staff and ask questions. The talks were very helpful and engaging. Overall, they were impressed with how friendly and welcoming everyone was.”

Ms Murphy encouraged those considering applying for a programme in SETU Wexford to book a place at this year’s event. “It will give you an insight into the range of programmes here in Wexford, campus life, and the student experience. It is a great opportunity to meet campus staff, and is a day not to be missed,” she said.

Professional Social Care and Early Childhood Education and Practice

At the TRY Wexford event, the early childhood and social care teams will demonstrate how their programmes are ideal for students with strong interpersonal skills who aspire to work in a compassionate capacity.

If you have a passion for working with people, advocating for civil rights, and addressing inequalities, a career in social care might be the perfect fit for you.

Alternatively, if you are interested in nurturing children to become inquisitive and confident individuals, the Early Childhood Education and Care course could be the right choice. Many individuals use this program as a stepping stone toward careers in primary teaching and play therapy.

Agriculture

SETU’s Wexford Campus offers three agricultural programmes: Sustainable Farm Management and Agribusiness, Organic Agriculture, and Agricultural Systems Engineering.

If you want to learn more about the science that drives food production from ‘farm to fork’ then the BSc Sustainable Farm Management & Agribusiness will help you reap the rewards of the agri-food industry.

The B.Eng. in Agricultural Systems Engineering focuses on agricultural science, agri-business, agricultural engineering, and agricultural systems. Students will take the engineering components of the programme in Carlow, while gaining valuable insights from exposure to numerous agri-engineering companies in the south east.

Business/Digital Marketing/Tourism & Event Management

SETU’s business, digital marketing, and tourism and event management teams will highlight the unique features of each program.

The business stream is focused on four key pillars – management, finance/economics, business technology, and marketing. Tailored modules, like fund accounting, cater to students interested in financial services careers, while hands-on modules in digital applications and computerised accounting enhance employability skills.

With digital marketing, you will have the opportunity to work with students and staff from a design background to find creative solutions to marketing issues. You will study digital media design and have the opportunity to work in a digital marketing organisation as part of your final year.

Meanwhile, from project management to designing websites, to understanding key management issues relating to events in the tourism sector, the tourism and event management course equips students with the required knowledge and skill set to develop careers in this area.

Visual Communications and Design and Art

Another popular option for students is the Visual Communications & Design and Art courses. The Visual Communications & Design course features a studio environment where students complete projects in a variety of 2D design disciplines.

As part of the Art programme, students learn creative skills, aesthetic awareness and professional practices in contemporary visual art.

If you are interested in visual culture and enjoy learning-by-doing, experimenting, thinking creatively and imaginatively then these courses might be for you.

Art students will initially explore our art and design campus on Hill Street in the heart of Wexford town, later joining the rest of the group on our main Summerhill Road campus for lunch and a guided tour.

Why study at SETU’s Wexford campus

Featuring small class sizes, SETU’s campus in Wexford provides a friendly and inviting atmosphere. With options for quality accommodation, a reliable transportation system, and a vibrant nightlife, Wexford town offers a complete student life experience.

Come along to the TRY Wexford event and learn why SETU’s campus in Wexford could be the right fit for you. To book your place click here:

