Two Co. Wexford Businesses recognised in Prestigious awards

County Wexford businesses Kearns Fruit Farm and Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa came out on top at the prestigious Good Food Ireland® Awards 2024 in association with FBD Insurance as the Awards’ worthy winners were announced during a high-profile ceremony at The K Club in Co. Kildare on Monday (11 November).

The Awards celebrate businesses at every layer of Ireland’s food and drink industry. From primary producers, manufacturers, and chefs, to shops, hotels, tourism experiences, and restaurants, those businesses who made the shortlist and went onto become winners are regarded by the judges as embodying all that makes Ireland’s food and drink offering so standout.

More than 300 attendees including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders enjoyed a five course gala dinner designed by The K Club’s Executive Chef Gary O’Hanlon inspired by our island’s landscape and seascape showcasing the freshest of ingredients from Irish suppliers.

Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa was declared 4* Hotel of the Year for delivering a high-quality dining experience, showcasing seasonal, Irish produce, together with an approach that celebrates Ireland’s rich traditions and hospitality.

Meanwhile one of Ireland’s longest established family-run fruit farms, Kearns Fruit Farm based in Enniscorthy won Fruit & Vegetable Producer of the Year.

Winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments of those businesses approved by Good Food Ireland® and shortlisted by an independent panel of Irish and international leaders including Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® Margaret Jeffares, former Good Food Ireland® Operations Director Susan Kerr, journalist John Wilson, hospitality consultant Tom O’Connell, lecturer in the School of Hospitality Management & Tourism at TU Dublin Dr Detta Melia, Executive Chairman and Owner of Odyssey International Kevin Shannon, and previous chef and hotelier Maurice Keller.

Bill Kelly speaking on Morning Mix said a key part of their success was their focus on sustainability, which has been integrated into the hotel’s operations over the years. For example, they introduced composting 15 years ago, installed solar energy systems, and developed their own kitchen gardens. The award, which came after a busy year, is a source of pride for the team, especially since the assessment involved surprise “mystery inspections” from industry experts. The team was recognized for consistently going above and beyond to provide excellent service.

While demand in the hospitality sector remains strong, the rising cost of operations, particularly in the restaurant industry, is a major concern. The high costs of insurance, energy, and wages, which are among the highest in Europe, are creating a challenging environment. The business needs to find ways to reduce these costs in order to maintain profitability and offer value to customers. Raising prices is not a sustainable solution, as it risks alienating customers, and running businesses at a loss isn’t viable long-term. The government needs to recognize these issues and provide support to small businesses in the sector. Despite these challenges, the focus remains on delivering quality products and experiences to customers without overburdening them with excessive costs.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kearns of Kearns Fruit and Veg said they were thrilled to win the prestigious award, which he describes as a recognition for all the years of hard work he and his wife Susan have put into their business over the past 15 years. The award was particularly special because it was based on Mystery Inspections, meaning they had no idea when they were being evaluated, making the win even more surprising and rewarding. He expressed great pride in the achievement, especially for the team, and thanked everyone who supported them, including those who nominated and voted for them.

Jimmy also discussed the challenges facing the food and vegetable production sector in Ireland, particularly the labour shortages. For the past two or three decades, labour has been a significant issue, and despite employing workers from outside Europe (including Chinese, Polish, and Romanian workers), there has been no government support for casual work permits, which would allow them to hire workers for the busy months of the year. He emphasized that Irish workers are no longer willing to do the hard physical work required in the sector, which is why they have had to rely on foreign labour. Jimmy called for better government support, including more flexible work permits, to ensure the sustainability of the industry. Despite these difficulties, he remains committed and optimistic about the future of his business, citing the award as a boost to keep moving forward

Related