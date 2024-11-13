Early Years graduates need pay parity with primary school teachers to address staff shortages and tackle waiting lists in Wexford

Early Childhood Ireland is calling on the next government to show its commitment to Wexford children and their families by setting a date to bring Early Years and School Age Care graduates into the public pay system.

According to the organisation, a vital first step to moving further towards a publicly funded model is to guarantee parity of pay and conditions between Early Years and School Age Care graduates and their equivalents in primary education.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, said, “As well as offering deserved recognition for educators, this commitment will go a long way to alleviating the capacity issues the system is currently dealing with, provide greater transparency for public investment and will support affordability for parents.”

Graduates leaving the sector

According to the latest available data, average staff turnover in Wexford stands at 18.9%.

Furthermore, an independent review of the Early Years and School Age Care system in 2021 highlighted that up to 20,000 additional staff will be required by 2028, but despite increased investment and a new wage setting mechanism, staffing remains a significant challenge.

“Recruitment and retention of staff are two of the biggest concerns we hear about from our 133 member settings in Wexford. We have seen election proposals from some political Parties about reducing fees and improving affordability for parents, however, without a stable workforce these proposals will just not be feasible,” said Ms Byrne.

She continued, “Despite thousands of students participating in degree-level Early Years courses each year, we hear too many stories of graduates pursuing careers elsewhere because their prospects of working in Early Years and School Age Care settings are still quite poor.”

Significant number of children on waiting lists

The latest Annual Early Years Sector Profile survey* showed that a significant number of children under the age of three are on waiting lists to access the care and education they need and deserve.

The data revealed that there are 88 children under the age of 1 on crèche waiting lists in Wexford and just two places available for them; 193 children aged 1-2 years on waiting lists and just eight places available; and 245 children aged 2-3 years on waiting lists and 50 places available.

Ms Byrne said, “Early Years and School Age Care is a public good – it helps lay the foundation for children’s futures. We badly need more places for children, but any capacity expansion will be hampered unless settings can attract and retain highly skilled and motivated staff whose pay and conditions align with their qualifications and experience.”

Public support for a public good

According to the organisation, bringing Early Years and School Age Care graduates within public sector pay and conditions, in line with teachers, would be transformative.

Ms Byrne explained, “Giving Early Years and School Age Care graduates pay parity with their counterparts in primary education would place Ireland beside those countries where there are guaranteed places for every family, lower levels of child poverty and greater gender equality. It is a social and economic win-win.”

Early Childhood Ireland urges every Party and every Independent candidate standing in the general election to agree to take this first step which is a giant leap for Ireland’s future.

