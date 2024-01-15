Two derelict projects in Co. Wexford to be developed for 21st century use

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Monday, 15th January 2024) announced funding of over €4.5 million to tackle dereliction and vacancy in Rural Ireland.

The investment, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, will see 24 old and derelict buildings repurposed for 21st century community use.

Among the projects that will be revamped under the initiative include: Former Garda Stations, Schools, Post Offices, Parish Halls, Restaurants, Public Houses and Vacant Sites.

In Co. Wexford two projects will benefit. This includes the purchase of a former post office to convert into a multi purpose community space in Ballyhogue and the purchase of the old credit union in Gorey to convert into a multi purpose community space.

The announcement represents the second year of investment under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme’s Building Acquisition Measure, which is designed to bring vacant and derelict properties back into use in our town and village centres.

Under the initiative, funding has been allocated to local authorities to purchase and re-develop 24 vacant and derelict buildings in rural towns and villages across Ireland.

These buildings will then be developed for a range of community purposes.

Announcing the details today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I’m delighted to announce the details of this €4.5 million investment under my Department’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“This initiative is all about giving our local communities the tools to address the challenges of vacancy and dereliction in their towns and villages.

“Through this funding, we are taking those run-down buildings and turning them into facilities that will benefit communities for generations to come.

“By doing so, we will help to drive footfall into our town centres, increase tourism and, above all, make our rural towns and villages even better places to live, work, invest, visit and raise a family.

“This scheme is underpinned by ‘Our Rural Future’ – our five year rural development policy, which has changed Rural Ireland for the better.

“I am very pleased with the range of buildings which we have been able to support under this initiative, and I look forward to these buildings being developed for community use in the coming months.”

“The announcement today shows the real impact that ‘Our Rural Future’ is having across the country.

“We’ve never experienced more exciting things happening in Rural Ireland than we are today.

“We will continue to work with local communities to ensure that our rural towns and villages continue to be vibrant places to live and work, with people of all ages – young and old – seeing and realising the benefits.”

Commenting on the funding, Wexford TD and Minister of State of Law Reform James Browne TD explained that the Government is keen to “bring vacant and derelict properties back into use in our town and village centres. These two buildings in Ballyhogue and Gorey will be restored to community use, which will have great benefit to communities for generations to come. I want to commend the local community organisations in Ballyhogue and Gorey who are pivotal in ensuring that these properties were purchased with support from Government funding and I look forward to seeing these projects’ continued development over the coming months.

