Co. Wexford selected as one of the “must-visit” destinations in the year ahead

Wexford has been selected as one of the “must-visit” destinations for travellers in the year ahead.

Wexford and Waterford have been named in Condé Nast Travelers’ Best Places to Go in the UK and Ireland in 2024.The regional list is part of the publication’s global guide to the Best Places to Go in 2024. The destinations were nominated by Condé Nast’s expert contributors as up and coming places with new reasons to visit in 2024, such as hotel and resort openings, fresh dining options, festivals and celebrations, and more.

The two counties were jointly named on the list by the luxury travel magazine with Loftus Hall one of the key highlights mentioned. The popular tourist spot has undergone an extensive renovation and will reopen in early 2024 as Ladyville House. The recently restored Mount Congreve House in Waterford was also highlighted.

See the full list below:

12 Best Places to Go in the UK and Ireland in 2024:

York, England The Cairngorms, Scotland Spinningfields, Manchester, England Oxfordshire, England Worcestershire, England Isle of Wight Edinburgh South West Coast Path Wexford and Waterford, Ireland Blackhorse Road, London, England Somerset, England Beaminster, Dorset, England

