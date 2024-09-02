Wexford TD calls for promises to be kept regarding veterinary course in the South East

Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, wants to hold Taoiseach Simon Harris accountable over his guarantees regarding a new veterinary course at the South East Technological University.

This comes as the Government is expanding spaces on health related courses including veterinary medicine and pharmacy.

Ms. Murphy spoke to Alan Corcoran this morning:

“The Taoiseach as higher education minister said that the South East Technological University would be awarded this course. I want him to honor that commitment because what they’ve started to do now is change the goalposts.”

Her comments come as the course in question could be awarded to University of Limerick, Donegal or SETU.

The Taoiseach will be speaking to Alan Corcoran on South East Radios Morning Mix this coming Friday morning.

Related