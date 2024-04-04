Uisce Éireann commences critical upgrade to Enniscorthy regional water supply

Uisce Éireann is delighted to announce that works are commencing on site on a €19 million upgrade to the Enniscorthy Regional Water Supply Scheme.

The project, which is being carried out in partnership with Wexford County Council, will benefit over 11,000 consumers, ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for Enniscorthy and surrounding areas, and enabling future growth and development in the area.

Critical improvements to the scheme will include upgrading the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant, replacing the raw water intake facility at Clonhaston and constructing a new pumping station. 2km of water mains will also be re-routed to facilitate the transfer of water from the River Slaney to the Vinegar Hill plant.

Commenting on the importance of the project for the community, Diane Carroll, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, said:

‘We’re delighted to begin construction of this critical project for the people of Enniscorthy. It will address water quality and supply issues arising from deficiencies in the existing water infrastructure which have had a significant impact on the local community. The new and improved scheme will ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply, while the increased capacity will support future growth and development of the town.’

The project is being delivered by David Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd. on behalf of Uisce Éireann and is due for completion in late 2025. Traffic management will be required at different stages throughout the construction phase of this project and impacted stakeholders will be notified directly. We will endeavour to keep the local community and stakeholders updated as this project progresses.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

For more information about these works, please visit https://www.water.ie/projects/local-projects/enniscorthy-and-sow-regio/

