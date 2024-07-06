Wexford and the East of the country to see extra checkpoints under Operation Coinním

Operation Coinním will bring with it extra Garda checkpoints across Wexford and the rest of the East of the country this summer.

Gardaí have described the initiative as a “high visibility beat and mobile patrolling schedule”, and it’s taking place along local, coastal and seasonal recreation areas in the East of the country.

Gardaí have also reiterated their calls for drivers to never drive under the influence, to never use a mobile phone, and to reduce their speed on the roads.

Speaking to South East Radio, Inspector Paddy Casey said that we’re still seeing too many injuries on the roads in Wexford, saying:

“Our mission is to get to this ‘Vision Zero’, but you know, unfortunately every day we’re getting accidents, minor accidents, and serious injury accidents. And again, there is a cause for all these accidents. It’s driver awareness, it’s speed, and then we have the certain things that make a difference then to the injuries, level of injuries like seat belts and that as well. So we’re just employing for people to just be careful when they’re on the roads.”

