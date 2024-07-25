Uisce Éireann urge residents across Wexford to conserve water as demand begins to rise

Uisce Éireann is urging Wexford residents to conserve water as demand rises during the summer months.

In a statement this (Thursday) evening, Irish Water say that with an influx of tourists to the county, the public is being asked to take steps such as fixing leaks and reducing water usage in daily activities to protect the county’s water supply.

The statement goes on to say that the organisation is enhancing its efforts by increasing leak detection, managing pressure, and optimising treatment capacity.

It also tells of major investments that are underway in several areas in the county, including in Wexford town, Fardystown, Enniscorthy, and Gorey to improve water infrastructure.

South East Radio News has reached out to Irish Water for a spokesperson.

