Straw Incorporation Measure has been re-instated

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Good news for Farmers this morning as the Straw Incorporation Measure has been reinstated.

This reverses a previous decision by Minister Charlie McConalogue to suspend it due to fodder concerns.

The proposed suspension had shocked the tillage sector and faced criticism from various farm organizations.

After discussions with farm representatives, McConalogue announced a €175/ha payment for a new straw baling measure, allowing farmers to either continue with the measure or opt for the baling payment.

