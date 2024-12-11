Urgent Call to Revitalize New Ross Advanced Factory Project

The future of New Ross and its economic landscape hinges on the success of a long-discussed project: the creation of an advanced factory that promises high-value jobs for the area. This vision, which was agreed upon in 2017, is now in jeopardy due to a series of setbacks and lack of commitment from key stakeholders.

The plan, which was part of a broader county-wide investment strategy approved by the Wexford County Council, aimed to bring four major developments to the county: Trinity Wharf in Wexford Town, advanced buildings in Enniscorthy, the Hatch Lab in Gorey, and a purpose-built advanced factory in New Ross. However, recent developments have cast doubt on the future of the New Ross factory.

In the recent monthly council meeting, it was revealed that the developer initially slated to work on the New Ross project has pulled out, placing the entire initiative on hold. This news has been met with anger and frustration from Councillor Michael Sheehan, who expressed his disbelief at the decision.

The local authority claims that the economics and logistics of the project no longer work, citing factors such as rising building costs and labor shortages. Yet, Councillor Sheehan is adamant that these issues are not insurmountable. Local construction companies are ready and willing to take on the project, and with the significant budget allocated to the county council, the funds are available. The real issue, he argues, is the lack of action and commitment from the agencies involved, including the IDA, which is already backing a competing project in Enniscorthy.

Councillor Sheehan is calling for a special meeting of the IDA, the local enterprise office, and the municipal council to urgently discuss how to revive the New Ross factory project. His message is simple: New Ross must not be left behind.

He is calling for action, for renewed commitment, and for a strategic push to bring the advanced factory project back to life.

“It’s time to focus on what’s best for the local community and ensure that the promises made in 2017 are fulfilled. The people of New Ross are ready for the jobs and economic growth that this factory could bring – now it’s up to the agencies and decision-makers to deliver on their commitments.”